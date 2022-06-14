HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police investigation has revealed speed, and wet roads to be factors in this morning’s fatal crash in Henrico on East Richmond Road.

Police said 38-year-old Alicia Leigh Brooks-Howard was pronounced dead at the scene after her 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee took a sharp left turn on East Richmond Road, about 500 feet south of Dabbs House Road. Henrico Police said she failed to maintain control when her car ran off the road, and eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.

According to police, Brooks-Howard was the only person in the car, and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000