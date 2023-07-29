HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Battery Street in the Highland Springs area just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 for a report of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to MCV for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.