HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot just a few blocks away from Henrico High School.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Winnetka Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police do not have suspect information at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.