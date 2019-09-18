Woman killed in Henrico neighborhood was registered nurse who surrendered license to ‘focus on healing’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New details have emerged about a woman killed in a officer-involved shooting in a West End neighborhood in Henrico.

The shooting victim, 57-year-old Gay Ellen Plack, was a registered nurse who surrendered her license back in 2011 after being hospitalized for mental health issues, according to documents obtained by 8News.

Neighbors who spoke with 8News say she bought a house a few years ago in the Short Pump area and was a sweet person.

It’s why some want to know exactly what happened inside the home where Plack was shot, but details remain limited.

“It’s awful. It’s awful,” said Kathleen Fiorenza, who was home at the time police responded to the Wellesley neighborhood. “I’m sorry for her family.”

Kathleen Fiorenza

“(I) heard the first two police cars come in,” Fiorenza continued, “and I came out and watched the two go out to the house.”

Fiorenza was referring to Henrico Police officers, who were responding to a call for service around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Huntwick Court.

“One knocked on the window, one knocked on the door and I just thought ‘should go in and give her some privacy.'”

Other neighbors who didn’t want to go on-camera told 8News the officers came out of the house, went back in and that’s when they heard three gunshots.

One neighbor watched as Plack was stretchered out of the home, moaning, with her arms bandaged.

She later died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

8News learned Plack was a nurse licensed to practice in New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. In 2010, she was hospitalized for mental-health related issues. A year later, she voluntarily surrendered her nursing license in Virginia “in order to focus on healing,” the documents revealed.

In Texas, Plack’s nursing license was revoked by the board in 2011. In 2012, she voluntarily surrendered her license in Texas

Residents in the area described Plack as a kind woman. According to some in the area, police would come and do welfare checks at Plack’s home from time-to-time.