HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead and another is fighting for her life after a shooting on New Year’s night in Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, officers responded to a shooting on Montbrook Lane near Belmont Park just before midnight.

Upon their arrival, the officers found two women with injuries inside an apartment. One victim died at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify a suspect, but said there was no perceived threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

