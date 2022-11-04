HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is concerned about the security of her valuables after her family’s cars have been broken into twice in less than a month.

Maria Barahona told 8News her boyfriend’s car was broken into for the first time on Monday, Oct. 3, along with other neighbors at her apartment home in Henrico.

A month later, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Barahona walked out of her home to head to work. At around 4 a.m., she said she knew something was strange when she found her trunk was wide open.

It wasn’t until she looked around and saw multiple other trunks open in her residential parking lot that she realized what had happened.

While Barahona had locked her car and secured her valuables, other vehicles weren’t so lucky. According to Henrico Police, they responded to two separate car break-ins at Hunter’s Woods apartments that same day.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry — that entry was gained through the trunks of both vehicles.

Property crimes are up across the county making this type of crime the most common for Henrico citizens, according to police.

Barahona said she hopes the community can come together to decrease the number of car thefts that are happening in her area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henrico Police said community members can help by reporting crimes in their area when they occur. Reports can even be taken over the phone by calling 804-501-4810.