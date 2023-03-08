HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was rescued from a lake in Innsbrook by units with the Henrico County Division of Fire.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, first responders were called to Lake Rooty on Lake Brook Drive for a report of a person requiring a water rescue.

According to a spokesperson for Henrico County Division of Fire, units found a 50-year-old woman clinging to a buoy in the lake. Two Henrico Fire personnel from the department’s Technical Rescue and Swift Water Special Operations Team put on protective gear and entered the water.

A map of Lake Rooty and Lake Brook Drive where first responders approached the water rescue from. (Courtesy of AXIS)

The woman was successfully brought to shore shortly after 1:30 p.m. where she was treated and transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital. According to authorities, she was treated at the hospital for hypothermia.