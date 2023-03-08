HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was rescued from a lake in Innsbrook by units with the Henrico County Division of Fire.
Shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, first responders were called to Lake Rooty on Lake Brook Drive for a report of a person requiring a water rescue.
According to a spokesperson for Henrico County Division of Fire, units found a 50-year-old woman clinging to a buoy in the lake. Two Henrico Fire personnel from the department’s Technical Rescue and Swift Water Special Operations Team put on protective gear and entered the water.
The woman was successfully brought to shore shortly after 1:30 p.m. where she was treated and transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital. According to authorities, she was treated at the hospital for hypothermia.