Woman sent to hospital after tractor-trailer overturns on I-295 in Henrico County

Henrico County

tractor trailer

Tractor trailer overturns in Henrico County on Wednesday, Dec. 23. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This morning Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving an overturned truck on I-295.

According to police, the investigation revealed that a 2005 Freightliner, 25’ box truck, was heading south in the center lane. The driver, Antoine Harris, 47, of New Jersey, changed lanes to the left lane then ran off the road into the median. The truck overturned and came to rest on the jersey wall over Kingsland Road. The fuel tank ruptured, releasing diesel onto the left lane and shoulder.

Harris did not report any injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Both Harris and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Harris was charged with failure to maintain a single lane.

