HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was shot Saturday night in an apparent domestic dispute in Henrico County.

According to a spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division, officers responded to the 4400 block of Bramblewood Road near Foxhall Lane shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to the hospital and at last check was in stable condition.

Police arrested a man at the scene. Investigators believe the man and woman, who have not been identified, are in a relationship.

Police are not looking for other suspects and say there’s no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.