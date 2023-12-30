HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that took place in the Highland Springs area, injuring a woman.
On Saturday, Dec. 30 at around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and Pine Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her abdomen.
According to police, the woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
Henrico Police have not identified any suspects, but said that the incident does not pose a threat to the community.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.