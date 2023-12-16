HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that took place in the Washington Park area.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Engleside Drive. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg.

Officers gave the victim first aid until she was transported to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury, according to officials.

A female suspect was detained on scene, and police said they are not looking for any other suspects. According to police, the incident does not pose a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.