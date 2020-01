HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the West End.

Authorities told 8News the stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Stonemeadow Drive.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 800 Block STONEMEADOW DR. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 5, 2020

The woman, who is in her 20’s, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should call Henrico Police at 501-5000.

