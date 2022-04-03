HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting took place between two vehicles driving on I-64 in Henrico County last night.

At around 10:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, Virginia State Police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on I-64 West near I-295 North in Henrico County.

According to police, the woman who called in the shooting was operating a white Honda sedan when her vehicle was struck twice with gunfire from a burgundy sedan with no make, model, or license plate given.

The driver was not injured during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time.