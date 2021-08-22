Work ongoing on basketball courts, Dorey Park baseball stadium in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are two exciting projects that are ongoing in Henrico County that will benefit the recreational sports community.

Crews are currently building four outdoor NBA-sized basketball courts at Fairfield Middle School, while also continuing work on reconfiguring a baseball field at Dorey Park.

The courts and the baseball field will be used for tournaments, but they’ll also be open for community use. Work there is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

The baseball field is having a small stadium built around it, on top of field improvements. The stadium will feature covered seating, a press box and LED lighting and will open in the spring.