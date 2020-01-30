Workers share concerns after Henrico man killed while crossing Staples Mill Road

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is dead after being hit by a car on Staples Mill Road Friday night. Nearby businesses said the incident was eye-opening and while they knew this was a dangerous spot, they had no idea this would happen.

“I was scared cause it could happen to anyone, me or my guys,” said Elias Romero who works near where the crash happened. “Seeing someone die getting hit by a car is not something good.”

Harvey Cowan, 44, was killed on the road near Hermitage Road after being struck by a Lexus Sedan while attempting to cross the “really dangerous” stretch of road.

“You have to be exact. I mean you have to make sure there’s no cars passing through, otherwise there’s no time to react,” Ahmed Mohamed, whose surveillance cameras captured the crash, told 8News. “I’m not crossing no more, I’m not crossing. I mean, it’s danger.”

The surveillance cameras from nearby businesses captured the deadly crash, showing Cowan cross the roadway, get to the median, then stepped in front of that Lexus Sedan that initially hit him. He was then hit a few more times before traffic could stop around him.

“You can not do nothing. Especially how we see in the video, how this guy was crossing the street, pretty much was looking like bad decision, he just come through,” said Mohamed. “Even when he start breaking he was already hit.”

Both workers believe something needs change to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“There’s no pedestrian light, and there’s no light either, not on Staples Mill. I mean, night time it’s very dark. So, I think with a little light on the street and make the traffic sign for pedestrians, it’s gonna help a lot,” Mohamed said.

Police were searching for a vehicle of interest in this case, but they have located it and no charges have been filed. 8News had an opportunity to watch the surveillance video, which showed there were multiple cars that struck Cowan. Police say they’re still actively investigating this crash.

