World teams get their swing on in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Teams from all over the world traveled to Henrico County to take part in one of the oldest minority owned-inner city youth baseball leagues in the country.

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League was founded in 1966 in Richmond, as an opportunity for African American coaches to coach children that looked like them.

Several coaches told 8News that the league is an opportunity for athletes who may not be seen as the average baseball player to be noticed.

“African-American kids are not playing baseball,” Former Howard player James Paynes said. “They don’t see themselves out there on the field. This league here is giving the kids another avenue to be looked at.”

The baseball league takes place from July 31 to August 4 in multiple locations in Henrico County.

“More African-Americans youth are gravitating towards football and basketball, but we believe it’s something that we’re trying to keep alive in this area,” MJBL Executive Director William Forrester Jr. said.

The league aims to promote not only competition but a change for African American kids to see baseball on a completely different level.

“For them to come out here, and use their athletic ability to get looked by colleges, this league has nothing but to continue to go and grow,” Paynes said.

The classic is being played in multiple locations throughout Henrico County. For more information click HERE.