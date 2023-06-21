HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hurt Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle near Audubon Drive around 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. A juvenile male was found at the scene with injuries and taken to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.