HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Chanukah began last Thursday and to celebrate, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin joined western Henrico County’s Jewish community for a menorah lighting ceremony.

The ceremony took place at Weinstein Jewish Community Center on Monument Avenue on the evening of Monday, Dec. 11, the 5th night of Chanukah.

Youngkin is a practicing Christian but has been outspoken about his support for Virginia’s Jewish community during his time as Governor and has taken several steps to combat antisemitism. One of his first executive orders was to create the Commission to Combat Antisemitism and in October, he issued Executive Directive Six to create a plan for law enforcement and educational institutions to combat threats of violence against Jewish people.

Today, Youngkin’s office announced that he is proposing giving $375,000 in funding to the Virginia Holocaust Museum in Richmond and $2 million to a fund that helps Jewish community institutions apply for enhanced security measures.