RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin will be donating blood and highlighting the ongoing need for blood donations in Virginia.

On the afternoon of Monday, July 25, Youngkin will be at the Emerywood Donation Center in the West End of Henrico to donate blood and encourage Virginians to donate blood.

In January, the Red Cross said they were facing their worst blood shortage in over a decade, and according to the office of the governor, June saw one of the largest blood donation shortfalls in a single month in recent years.