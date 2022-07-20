HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new crab boil restaurant just opened in East Highland Park and it already has plenty of customers.

“Oh my god, it’s been busy,” said co-owner Michael Cox. “But it’s a good problem to have.”

Jus Crab opened at 2204 East Laburnum Avenue on Wednesday, July 6.

“I’ve always lived here,” Cox said. “I love local restaurants; the smaller things. The chains are okay but I’ve always cared about what’s local.”





(Photos: Danae Cox)

Cox says they have already started getting regular customers.

“I got one lady who comes in every day or every other day,” he said.

When asked why Cox wanted to open a crab boil restaurant he chuckled and said, “I did not.”

“My wife’s cousin came up with the concept,” he said, referring to the business’s co-owner Tomondrick Burroughs. “He just nagged me and nagged me.”

Cox already had some experience in the food industry; he ran a deli in Mechanicsville almost a decade ago. Before opening Jus Crab, Cox was working in home improvement. In fact, he still is.

“It’s 16-hour days sometimes,” he said. “It’s a labor of love though.”





(Photos: Danae Cox)

You won’t find much of an online presence for Jus Crab — they have no social media accounts and no official website — but this hasn’t stopped them from going viral on Twitter. Cox confessed he wasn’t much of a social media user himself, but his daughter, Danae has been helping with the restaurant’s promo.

When asked what his goals for the restaurant were, Cox told 8News that he wants Jus Crab to become a community staple; a safe environment for people to get together and enjoy good food and drinks.

“We want to be your favorite neighborhood restaurant,” Cox said. “Like ‘Cheers’ so to speak.”