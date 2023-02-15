HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has approved the construction of 21 homes, after months of deferral on a project that originally included half again as many units.

When the county planning commission originally approved the development last year, it contained 32 units. By the time it came before the board of supervisors last August, it had already been cut to 28 homes in response to concerns from residents of the surrounding neighborhoods.

The two plots of land, left over from prior development, straddle John Rolfe Parkway. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

Now, after months of delay and whittling down of the project scope, the county has approved a version of the project with just 21 much larger homes.

“This is a reduction of 11 lots from the original proposal,” a county planning official said.

One of the plots was originally intended to serve as a “village square” for the surrounding area. But over twenty years since those plans were drafted, it has never seen any progress. As a result, the county declared the land surplus, and sold it to the developer behind the new infill project.

Concept plan for the 21 proposed homes, outlined in red. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

In contrast to a public hearing in November, at which residents demanded larger lots in keeping with the “character of the neighborhood, no one except the developer spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing.

The developer held a pair of community meetings in May 2022, before the August board hearing, then another pair in August and November. They held a final meeting on Jan. 30, after which nearby residents relented in their opposition.

As part of the latest revisions, the developer has increased the minimum size of the homes by 300 square feet, from 2,100 to 2,400. According to data from Redfin on Henrico County home sales, that could make each home around $59,700 more expensive. Home prices in Henrico overall have increased nearly 10% over the past year.