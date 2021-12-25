Henrico family driven out of home by Christmas Day fire

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — On Christmas Day, Henrico fire crews rescued three dogs from a house fire on Engels Road.

According to a press release form the fire department, crews were called to the house at 1:51 p.m. for a residential fire. On arrival, they found a two-story house with heavy smoke and flames visible from the exterior of the house.

(Photos: Henrico Fire Department)

While three adults and one child had already evacuated the house with no reported injuries, they told fire crews that their animals were unaccounted for. Crews put out the fire and searched the house, rescuing three dogs and providing them medical attention.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. Henrico fire is investigating the cause of the fire.