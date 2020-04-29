Henrico farmers’ market makes safety changes to adapt during pandemic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tourism and the Virginia Department of Agriculture are highlighting the importance of farmers’ markets this week.

Lakeside Farmers’ Market in Henrico is free for vendors to set up, and has quite a few customers coming to buy fresh produce. The atmosphere, however, is a little different from your normal market experience.

Abiding by new rules invoked by the coronavirus pandemic, farmers’ markets across Virginia are adapting to market life, while flattening the curve. Peter Francisco, the owner of Lakeside Farmers’ Market, says the changes have not prevented people from wanting their vegetables.

“You’re not gonna see the big festivals at the markets, you’re not gonna see the entertainment venues,” Francisco said. “Normally customers would be coming in, they would be picking up the product, examining it, smelling it, testing the freshness of it, then making their decision based on that. They’re not just messing around, they’re serious buyers.”

These changes include socially distanced vendors — with one customer at a time, online orders in advance, no bringing your dogs to the market, and no touching products before purchase.

Rules listed outside of Lakeside Farmers’ Market

“With so much competition from the big shopping areas like Short Pump or Stony Point — an older shopping district like this could really be overlooked,” Francisco said.

Francisco also noted his confusion with the advancement of the statewide Farmers’ Market Week.

“It was unusual to have ‘Farmers’ Market Week’ so early, especially with the pandemic going on, because they’re trying to encourage less shoppers in one place at a time but they’re saying come to the farmer’s markets so that’ a little unusual,” Francisco said.

Gardeners like Kyle Anderberg, owner of Lakeside’s Tiny Acre, said his profit is just as good as normal.

“Right now, there’s definitely a demand for fresh vegetables,” Anderberg said. “I’m selling more now than I was last year at this time. I think I’ve already sold of pre-orders for this week and I opened it yesterday.”

Kyle Anderberg

LATEST HEADLINES: