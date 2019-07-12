1  of  3
Henrico Fire reminds residents about hot car safety

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the summer heating-up, the Henrico County Division of Fire is reminding people across Central Virginia to double-check their backseats for children or pets before getting out of their cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said cars can warm up in a short amount of time. In 80-degree heat, the temperature inside a car can climb to 99-degrees within 10 minutes. In 30 minutes, the temperature rises to 114-degrees.

Firefighters reminded people to “look before you lock.” More information can be found here.

