Henrico fire traps victim in bathroom, leaves 3 pets dead

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 devastated residents of an apartment building in western Henrico.

Henrico firefighters responded to a call on the 9000 block of Horrigan court at 12:30 a.m., and were told the caller had been trapped in a bathroom by the fire.

When they arrived, according to a press release form Henrico Fire, they found flames emerging from the front of the building and the roof.

Firefighters were able to locate the victim, who suffered light burns and smoke inhalation, and transported them to a nearby hospital. The fire department credited 911 dispatchers with helping the victim to shelter as the fire advanced and directing fire crews to their location.

Henrico fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight, and were able to rescue a resident trapped inside. (Photo courtesy of Henrico Fire)

Nearby apartments also sustained light damage, and five residents were displaced dueto smoke damage and power issues.

Tragically, three pets – two cats and a dog – did not survive the fire.

Henrico Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, but the fire department concluded its press release by urging all residents to make sure they have a working fire alarm in their home.