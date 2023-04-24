HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Units with the Henrico County Division of Fire responded to two separate structure fires located in the attics of residences on Saturday, April 22.

The first fire was reported shortly after 1:15 p.m. and was located in the 4600 block of Jalbert Drive. According to authorities, there were heavy flames coming from the single-family home’s attic and the fire partially collapsed the roof.

Firefighters made efforts to knock down the fire in the attic but command units eventually ordered an evacuation after they determined that the roof was about to collapse. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The battle with the fire continued from outside of the residence and was finally marked under control shortly before 2:15 p.m.

The second fire occurred shortly before 11 p.m. and was located in the 11000 block of Grapevine Road. According to authorities, the structure fire was — like the aforementioned fire — located in the attic.

Firefighters witnessed heavy smoke coming from inside the home but there were no visible flames, according to authorities. The incident was marked clear shortly before 11:15 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation. However, neighbors in the area of the first fire suggested a lightning strike was the cause.