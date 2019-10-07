Henrico Health Department offering free flu shots

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) — The Henrico County Health Department is offering free flu shots at two events this month.

The first FluFIT event is Monday, October 7, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Health Department’s East Clinic. It’s located at 1400 North Laburnum Avenue.

The second is Wednesday, October 23, from 11a.m. to 7p.m. at Mount Vernon Adult Education Center. It’s located at 7850 Carousel Lane.

Flu shots will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Shots will be available for those six months and older, however minors must be accompanied by an adult. For those who are 65 and older, be advised that the shots will not be a high-dosage vaccine.

Hitting Cancer Below the Belt, a Richmond-based nonprofit organization, will be offering pre-screening for colorectal cancer at both events.