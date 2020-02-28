Henrico hotel fire prompts heavy response from emergency crews

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico emergency crews have responded hotel fire along the 5400 block of Williamsburg Road.

The east and westbound lanes of Rt. 60 (Williamsburg Road) is closed at Lewis Road and Sanburne Parkway. The roads are expected to be closed for another hour.

Officials on scene say the fire started just before 9 p.m. Henrico Police were first to arrive on scene, knocking on doors and letting hotel stayers know they had to leave.

Officials say 5 rooms were damaged by the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured. Sixteen people were affected, however. 8News has learned they’re currently on an airport bus keeping warm until officials can get them back into their rooms.

Those who are unable to return to their unit will be relocated.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

