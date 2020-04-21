Henrico launches call center for senior residents to combat social isolation amid pandemic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has launched a call center for older residents who may feel isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Henrico Outreach Call Center provides seniors with someone to talk to, or check on their well-being — and it’s only a phone call away.

Phones are answered by Henrico’s librarians who have been repurposed to operate the program from home. Sara Morris, the Advocate for the Aging for Henrico County, said the librarians are filling a much-needed role.

“A lot of our folks so far have been older adults who are living in age-restricted apartments — and are feeling particularly isolated or just in need of a little extra socialization. Social isolation has the same health effects as smoking 16 cigarettes per day,” Morris said.

Seniors can call with questions about how to get food, since going to the grocery store is no longer safe for them, and even schedule a wellness check with someone from the center.

You can call the center at 804-501-5454 and they are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — and they’ll be at the other end providing a friendly voice in a time of need.

You can also schedule times for the center to call you, or a relative — Once a day, every other day, or once a week.

“We really need to reach out as much as possible,” Morris said.

