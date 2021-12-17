Henrico man charged in abduction of 17 year-old in Williamsburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Brando Pastor Batz, 19, of Henrico was arrested on Dec. 14 by officers with the Williamsburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB).

The arrest came after a 17 year-old girl in Williamsburg was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 20. Her daughter had last been seen on Sept. 30.

According to police, Batz and the victim were located on Dec. 14 and, with assistance from Henrico police, Batz was arrested without incident. A court date has not yet been set.

Jail records from Henrico County show Batz was booked on charges of abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events