Henrico man charged in abduction of 17 year-old in Williamsburg

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Brando Pastor Batz, 19, of Henrico was arrested on Dec. 14 by officers with the Williamsburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB).

The arrest came after a 17 year-old girl in Williamsburg was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 20. Her daughter had last been seen on Sept. 30.

According to police, Batz and the victim were located on Dec. 14 and, with assistance from Henrico police, Batz was arrested without incident. A court date has not yet been set.

Jail records from Henrico County show Batz was booked on charges of abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.