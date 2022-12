RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man is dead after being shot on Engleside Court in Henrico.

Officers were called to the area around 11:15 Sunday night. Once one scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and initiated live-saving efforts.

The man was then taken to the Medical College of Virginia, where he later died from his injuries.

Henrico Police says there is no immediate threat to the public.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Henrico Police.