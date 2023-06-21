RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man is facing up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing mail from a Richmond post office.

According to court documents, in December 2022, mail was being stolen from the blue collection boxes at the Westhampton Post Office in Richmond. Because of this string of thefts, law enforcement began surveilling the post office.

On Dec. 19, 2022, police saw a gray GMC vehicle with Virginia license plates drive into the Westhampton Post Office parking lot and park in in front of the blue collection boxes. Then, two people got out of the car, dumped the mail from the boxes into a trash bag and drove off.

Police confirmed that the GMC vehicle was registered to 28-year-old Stephen Allen Booker of Henrico County.

Police tried to pull Booker over, but he instead led officers on a high-speed chase and was able to get away. Booker was later arrested at his home.

A search of Booker’s home showed that he had checks and credit cards belonging to other people.

Booker pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 20 and now faces up to five years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13, 2023.