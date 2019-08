CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- The family of Adam R. Napier, the 30-year-old who went missing while boating along the Rappahannock River in Caroline County on Sunday, said he has an infant at home "whom he loves dearly." Authorities continued the search Monday but have yet to find Napier.

"If Adam is found not alive," Brittany Briggs, the mother of Napier's five-month-old daughter, said, "this little girl will never really know her dad."