HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has not been seen for three days.

According to Henrico Police, 27-year-old Justin Black was reported missing by family members on Monday, March 21 after not hearing from him for several days. He was last seen on Sunday, March 20 in downtown Richmond.

Black may be driving an orange 2007 Pontiac G5 with Virginia tags VLZ-3390. Anyone with information regarding Black’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.