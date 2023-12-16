HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting at a townhome on Millstream Lane Friday night.

A department spokesperson says officers responded to the 5500 block of Millstream Lane near Springwater Court at 10:15 p.m. They found a man, a woman and a girl under the age of 18 inside. No information about injuries to those three people was released, but police say no first responders were injured.

Millstream Lane is closed while authorities continue to investigate. Police don’t have reliable suspect information, but don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.