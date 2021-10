HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Isabel Adair Decker, 16, of Richmond, was last seen at a concert in Henrico on Tuesday, according to police

The Henrico Police Department said Decker was at a concert in the 600 block of E. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico on Oct. 5.

The teen is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 126 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Isabel Decker, please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.