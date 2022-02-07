Henrico Police respond to fight at Glen Allen High School

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Students and teachers at Glen Allen High School in Henrico are on “lock and teach” after police were called to break up a fight between students.

Students movement will be restricted while the modified lockdown is in place, and school officials confirmed to 8News that those involved in the fight were detained. However, despite increased police presence on campus, normal instruction is continuing.

Polcie have not confirmed whether anyone has been charged.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.