Henrico police searching for man missing since mid-January

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is searching for 39-year-old Tyrone Allen Jones. According to family, Jones last left his residence on Taft Street on Sunday, Jan. 17 around 4:30 a.m. in an unknown vehicle.

Officers responded to the residence on Jan. 24 to document and investigate his disappearance. Police are now looking for help to locate him.

Family members say this is not typical behavior for Jones and he is unlikely to go missing for this long.

It is possible he is without necessary medications and needs medical services.

Jones is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 252 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information that could help police find Jones can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or report a tip on www.p3tips.com.