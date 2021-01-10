Henrico Police searching for missing elderly woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico Police need your help finding a missing elderly woman who may be in danger.

74-year-old Andrea Denise Lofton was last seen near Laburnum Ave. and Harvie Rd. Her family last spoke to her on Friday, and the family contacted Henrico PD for help on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Lofton is 5-feet 5 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and is most likely driving a 2014 black Buick Verano with Virginia tags VVA-3056.

If you have seen Lofton, or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events