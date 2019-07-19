Henrico residents hot with heat dealt another blow with power outages

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Henrico County residents dealing with the scorching heat Friday were also impacted by power outages.

The occurrences left many to wonder when they’d catch get a break.

“I’m here and all of sudden, I hear a huge explosion,” a man told 8News.

Describing what he heard when the street’s power was lost, he said: “then, I thought nothing of it, then a second time it blew up and the line caught on fire.”

Response crews told 8News a power line on 7th Street caught fire, knocking out power during a sweltering summer.

Worse, the power outage meant no air conditioning or fans for homeowners during a day where temperatures reached the high 90s.

“It’s a bad time of year for it to happen because of the heat, it’s dangerous. It can get dangerous,” a man said.

8News found another man sitting on the porch outside because he said it was too hot to be inside., saying he’d rather be outside in the 90-degree weather.

Utility employees told 8News that fiber and copper cables connected to the power line snapped.

Power was restored around 5 p.m.

“It just caught me by surprise, startled me a little bit.”