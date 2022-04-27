HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old old woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Henrico County on Tuesday.

According to court records, Ciera Hope Childress, from Henrico, was charged with failure to stop in a crash in which there was a death, drug possession and her second DWI in less than three years.

In a Wednesday release, the Henrico County Police Division (HCPD) noted its work with the assistance of residents who sent in tips, as well as the Richmond Police Department (RPD). An HCPD spokesperson confirmed to 8News that Childress was arrested in Richmond.

Her arrest stems from the Tuesday hit-and-run hear Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road that ultimately claimed the life of Thomas “Tommy” Sotos, 61, of Henrico. According to a release, police responded to the incident at 9:21 a.m., after a pedestrian was struck and later died after being hospitalized. The suspect vehicle involved was a 2015 Toyota Prius, pearl white in color, with heavy passenger side damage. The Prius was reportedly missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror.

Although Sotos has been identified as the victim in the hit-and-run, and Childress accused in connection with his death, the investigation is ongoing.

Residents in the area where the crash happened said that it’s not uncommon for there to be excessive traffic, especially during the morning and evening commuting hours, and that vehicles can often be seen speeding.

“When we moved here […] there was never any traffic,” Lisa Gray said. “But, over the years, it’s just grown and grown and grown, and it backs way up in the afternoon and in the evening. People are trying to get around each other and other cars and they get anxious.”

Gray lives next-door to her mother, and has been in the area for several decades. She said Sotos moved to the neighborhood around the time that she was starting college.

“He and my mom were buddies. He’d come over and visit with my mother,” Gray said. “He loves Mustangs. My husband loves Mustangs. So they’ve had Mustang visits, talking about cars.”

Gray said that she did not see the initial crash. But she did witness the aftermath.

“All I saw was Tommy lying on the ground, and somebody was working on him,” she said. “I didn’t know how seriously he was hurt.”

Residents in the area told 8News that they believe the driver of the car that hit Sotos may have been trying to avoid traffic by navigating around backed up vehicles through one of the nearby driveways as Sotos was retrieving a trash can at the end of his driveway. Authorities have not confirmed how the crash happened.

“I feel so sad for the family, and I just feel terrible for Tommy because he was a nice guy,” Gray said. “All they have to do is obey the speed limit, and traffic’s going to back up whether you go fast or slow. That’s the way it is on Monument. So it’s a shame. It’s really horrible.”

Court records show that Childress has previous traffic and drug charges. She is due back in court in June for her accusations related to this case.