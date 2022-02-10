Henrico School Board calls for $340 million bond referendum

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board is calling for a major investment in the county’s school system.

In a resolution endorsed unanimously at their Feb. 10 meeting, the board members supported a $340.5 million bond referendum to pay for “schools, furnishing and equipping of schools, acquisition of future school sites, and such other school construction, renovations, and improvements as may be required.”

There’s just one catch: the school board doesn’t actually have the power to put that referendum in motion.

Instead, they’ll have to wait for the Board of Supervisors to move forward with their own resolution – the school board’s is essentially a recommendation.

If the Board of Supervisors does move forward with it, voters would still get the final say in September, in the form of an extra box to tick on their ballots.