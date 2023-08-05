RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The community is remembering a 19-year-old who died in a car crash in February of this year.

Nicholas Troutman, who was in his sophomore year at James Madison University (JMU) at the time of the crash, was born in Richmond and attended Freeman High School in Henrico.

The crash occurred Thursday, Feb. 2, on Route 259, near the West Virginia/Virginia line after the vehicle Nicholas was in ran off the road and hit a tree.

Of the five total students attending JMU were in the vehicle, three reportedly died at the scene, while the two others — the driver and an additional passenger — were flown by med-flight to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.

A memorial fund has been set up in Troutman’s name by his family in order to “inspire and encourage like minded individuals to pursue their entrepreneurial goals just as their beloved son Nicholas did,” according to the Henrico Education Fund — an independent nonprofit organization in partnership with Henrico County Public Schools.

Anyone looking to donate to the fund can find the necessary information on Henrico Education Fund’s website.