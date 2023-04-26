HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is one step closer to adding another security measure to local schools, but the county still has to decide which scanning technology to adopt.

At a school board work session Thursday, Lenny Pritchard, Chief of Operations, and Superintendent Amy Cashwell revealed the results of their weapon and metal detection field tests, focus groups and survey.

The school system started testing the metal detectors and weapon scanners back in February at six schools.

Henrico Schools placed metal detectors at different entry points in Godwin, Hermitage and Varina High Schools, testing the metal detectors by randomly selecting every seventh or 15th student.

The school system also placed weapons scanners at Brookland and Short Pump Middle Schools. Almost all students there participated after arriving on campus.

The pilot project is going ahead despite the fact that in a survey given earlier this year, the vast majority of families and staff said they already feel safe in their schools. 79% of families who responded said they felt safe while 77% of staff said they did.

Henrico Schools found that the weapon scanners surveyed more students at a faster pace compared to the metal detectors.

They also discovered that there were limited negative impacts to class times by using the weapons scanners.

A survey given to families and staff revealed 30% of respondents think the addition of devices had a positive impact on their mental health.

Between 50 to 70% of those surveyed supported the school division’s investment in technology. However, Pritchard said it wasn’t yet known how many people responded to the survey.

“Safety in our schools has to be an all hands on deck with all of our stakeholders,” Marcie Shea, school board member, said.

Some school board members and families expressed concerns about not having enough staff to operate the devices and the impact to class time.

Kristi Kinsella, school board chair, said safety has always been a top priority for the board. So, they’re always considering how each component can make the school community safe.

“While these scanners or metal detectors are an added layer, they don’t protect against all threats,” she said.

Safety is at the top of families’ minds following an incident at Holman Middle School.

Last week, two students were charged for faking an active shooter report.

School Board Member Michelle Ogburn emphasized parents’ concerns during the meeting.

“You’d have to have been living under a rock to not know what my community went through this week at Holman, and I have heard from a lot of parents,” she said. “Safety is something that is at the forefront of parents’ minds right now and they want to see and they want to hear that this is what we are doing.”

Henrico Schools plans to bring updates of their survey results and findings to the next meeting.

The school board expects to vote on a recommendation in June.