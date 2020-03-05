Henrico schools hosting job fair on March 12

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 12.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Henrico Training Center on East Parham Road.

The district said it is seeking full-time teachers in key areas, such as Spanish, Math, Technology and more.

Henrico schools also said it is seeking school bus drivers, school nutrition workers, instructional assistants and substitute teachers.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to apply online before the fair. More information can be found here.