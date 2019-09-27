Henrico Schools hosting job fair on Oct. 2

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library located at 2100 Libbie Lake East Street.

Available positions include teachers in critical areas such as English, Spanish, math, technology, family and consumer sciences and career and technical education. The county is also searching for school bus drivers, school nutrition workers, substitute teachers and custodians. Positions are full-time and part-time.

Those interested in attending are asked to apply online in advance. More information and an application link can be found here.