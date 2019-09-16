Henrico Schools hosting job fair Tuesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is searching for substitute teachers, school bus drivers and school nutrition workers at a job fair Tuesday.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library on Starling Drive.

School leaders say there is especially a need for temporary instructional assistants and teachers in critical areas, such as English, Spanish, Math, Technology, Family and Consumer Sciences and Career and Technical Education.

Qualified school bus driver candidates will be paid as they train.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to apply before the fair. A link to apply can be found here.