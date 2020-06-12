HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced it will be continuing its “grab-and-go” meal distribution service this summer with altered hours.
The number of sites giving out meals will go from 15 to 14 and will operate from 11 a.m. -noon Monday to Thursday. On Thursdays, families will be able to pick up meals for that day as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Meals will be served on a first come first serve basis and are open to all students, regardless of what school they go to.
Here’s where you can pick up meals:
- Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive
- Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road
- Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road
- Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road.
- Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant St., Highland Springs
- Lakeside Elementary School, 6700 Cedar Croft St.
- Longan Elementary School, 9200 Mapleview Ave.
- Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road
- Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico
- Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
- Sandston Elementary School, 7 Naglee Ave., Sandston
- Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road
- Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road
- L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road
For more information contact Dana Whitney, director of HCPS’ Department of Nutritional Services, at 804-226-5555.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Cora: “Estoy pagando el precio y me lo merezco”
- ‘Phase Two’ guide to Central Virginia this weekend
- Henrico Schools start summer meal distribution hours
- North Carolina man accused of threatening to burn down black church in Virginia Beach arrested
- Richmond, Chesterfield health districts team up with CDC to address COVID-19 risk in Hispanic community