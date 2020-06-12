Henrico Schools start summer meal distribution hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced it will be continuing its “grab-and-go” meal distribution service this summer with altered hours.

The number of sites giving out meals will go from 15 to 14 and will operate from 11 a.m. -noon Monday to Thursday. On Thursdays, families will be able to pick up meals for that day as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meals will be served on a first come first serve basis and are open to all students, regardless of what school they go to.

Here’s where you can pick up meals:

Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive

Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road

Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road

Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road.

Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant St., Highland Springs

Lakeside Elementary School, 6700 Cedar Croft St.

Longan Elementary School, 9200 Mapleview Ave.

Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road

Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico

Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road, Henrico

Sandston Elementary School, 7 Naglee Ave., Sandston

Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road

Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road

L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road

For more information contact Dana Whitney, director of HCPS’ Department of Nutritional Services, at 804-226-5555.

