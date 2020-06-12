Henrico Schools start summer meal distribution hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced it will be continuing its “grab-and-go” meal distribution service this summer with altered hours.

The number of sites giving out meals will go from 15 to 14 and will operate from 11 a.m. -noon Monday to Thursday. On Thursdays, families will be able to pick up meals for that day as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meals will be served on a first come first serve basis and are open to all students, regardless of what school they go to.

Here’s where you can pick up meals:

  • Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive
  • Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road
  • Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road
  • Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road.
  • Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant St., Highland Springs
  • Lakeside Elementary School, 6700 Cedar Croft St.
  • Longan Elementary School, 9200 Mapleview Ave.
  • Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road
  • Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico
  • Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road, Henrico
  • Sandston Elementary School, 7 Naglee Ave., Sandston
  • Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road
  • Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road
  • L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road

For more information contact Dana Whitney, director of HCPS’ Department of Nutritional Services, at 804-226-5555.

