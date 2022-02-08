Henrico students using Minecraft to recreate campus in virtual tours for rising middle schoolers

Students building minecraft classrooms (Photo by Henrico County Public Schools)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students are grabbing their pickaxes, placing materials and building a whole new world — virtually, of course. One Henrico County middle school is uniquely welcoming rising sixth graders through the popular video game Minecraft.

The transition from elementary to middle school can be both exciting and intimidating. Students at Hungary Creek Middle School are using Minecraft to recreate their school and campus for rising sixth graders to visit virtually in a familiar interactive format to make that transition a little easier.

Visitors are able to explore the hallways, classrooms, library and more through the efforts of the students building the virtual school.

Watch: Students at Hungary Creek Middle School are using Minecraft to recreate their school 

According to a video by Henrico County Public Schools, visitors can run along an 8-bit football field, see the name of the school printed on a sign and some classes require solving a math problem or other challenges to enter.

Students were broken into teams so they can focus on different parts of the building.

