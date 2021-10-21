Henrico to tackle redistricting with public input

This map shows the current magisterial districts, from which the Board of Supervisors is elected.(Map courtesy of Henrico County)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is seeking citizen input on a much-needed redistricting effort, triggered by the results of the 2020 census.

The redistricting will reconfigure the county’s magisterial districts, from which the Board of Supervisors is elected.

Census data, which was released earlier this year after months of delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, shows the county grew by over 10% since 2010, reaching a population of 334,389.

State and Federal law mandates that the population of each district be equal (within a 2.5% margin of error) and that they all be “compact and contiguous.”

Data released by the county shows that the fastest growth occurred in the Western Three Chopt District, the population of which is now 13% higher than the county’s target.

On the other hand, the districts of Varina and Fairfield, in eastern and central Henrico, respectively, are both around 6.5% below the target population.

But that’s not because either of them shrank over the past ten years – in fact, both grew by over 2,000 people – they just grew more slowly than the booming Three Chopt area, which gained over 5,000 new residents.

Citizen participation this year will go beyond just public comments on proposals made by the county. In a document outlining the county’s plan for redistricting, the board issued a call for residents to submit their own redistricting plans, including maps and statistical analyses.

The County will hold two public meetings to receive public comment on the redistricting process. Those will be as follows:

October 25, 6:00 PM, Eastern Government Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, VA 23223

October 27, 6:00 PM, Western Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, Henrico, VA 23228

Residents can also attend the meetings remotely on the Henrico County Website.